CTET Result 2021 Declared For January Exam, 6.5 Lakh Candidates Pass; Direct Link Here

CTET Results 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the CTET January Results 2021 on its official website- ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have taken the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can check their results by visiting the official website. This year, a total of 6.5 lakh candidates have cleared the exam.

CBSE had conducted CTET January 2021 on January 31. CTET Answer key 2021 was released on February 19. According to CBSE, a total of 30.5 lakh candidates registered for the CTET January 2021 which includes 16 lakh for paper -1 and 14 lakh candidates for paper-2. A total of 23.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam, including 12.4 lakh for paper- 1 and 11 lakh for paper- 2. Out of the 23.5 lakh candidates, 6.5 lakh successfully cleared the exam. Out of these, 4.14 lakh candidates cleared the paper 1 exam and 2.39 lakh candidates cleared the paper- 2 exams.

How to check CTET Results 2021

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CTET January 2021 result link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and submit

Your CTET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

How to download CTET 2021 Mark Sheet

The mark sheet of candidates who appeared for the CTET January 2021 exam that was conducted on January 31, will be available on DigiLocker. The login details of candidates will be sent on the registered mobile number and email. Candidates can access the mark sheet by logging in to the DigiLocker app or website. The e- mark sheet will be digitally signed and will be valid as per the IT Act. As per the notification on the Central Teacher Eligibility Test official website, candidates who score at least 60% in the exam, are declared qualified and would be given a CTET certificate.