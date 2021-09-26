TNPSC Direct Recruitment 2021: Apply For Architectural Asst/Planning Asst Posts

TNPSC recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), has invited candidates to apply for the post of Architectural Assistant/Planning Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in. The application procedure started on September 24 and will last till October 23, 2021. Candidates who get selected in the TNPSC recruitment drive will have to work in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.

To apply, the candidates need to pay a one-time online registration fee of Rs 150, and only then can proceed with the application form. The examination will be held on January 8, 2021, in two shifts at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, and Vellore cities. This recruitment will fill only 4 posts of Architectural Assistant/Planning Assistant.

TNPSC Recruitment: Educational Qualification | Age Limit

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC): Candidates applying for the post of Architectural Assistant/Planning Assistant must have a degree in Master of Town Planning or its equivalent or Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners of India. Having a degree from the Institute of Architects of India, or a Degree in Civil Engineering or Degree in Architecture, or an A.M.I.E (Civil) (i.e., Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers) can also apply. Candidates from the general category must be under 30 years of age, while there are some age relaxations for reserved category candidates.

Exam Pattern: Architectural Assistant recruitment | Planning Assistant recruitment

TNPSC Exam 2021: Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning on January 8, 2021, from 10.00 am to 1:00 pm. Paper 2 will be conducted from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The examination fee is Rs 150 and can be paid online during filling out the application form. Candidates can use the direct link to apply for the TNPSC recruitment 2021

Image: PTI