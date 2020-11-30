TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2020: Admit Card Released For Constable Written Exam

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) recently released the hall ticket/admit card for the Constable written exam. The exam is scheduled for December 13th this year. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website at tnusrbonline.org. The last date for registering for the exam was closed on October 26th. Candidates who applied for this recruitment exam after TNUSRB had notified the various vacancies under their recruitment board, during September 2020. Read on for more details for TNUSRB constable hall ticket download.

TNUSRB Hall ticket 2020

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org to download the TNUSRB Hall ticket 2020.

Click on 'LOGIN FOR WRITTEN EXAM HALL TICKET'

Add your credentials and login to the TNUSRB portal using the same credentials that you used while registering for the exam.

TNUSRB Constable Hall ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen

After the TNUSRB hall ticket download, take the print out.

Direct link - Click here

Image credits: TNUSRB official website

The online application process in the TNUSRB police recruitment 2020 started last month on September 26, 2020. The examination is scheduled to take place on December 13, 2020. There are a total of 10,906 posts to be filled under the Constable and other positions under the Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board aka TNUSRB.

The minimum age limit in the TNUSRB police recruitment 2020 is 18 years and the upper limit for the age is 24 years. Several relaxations for different categories are also given for the candidates while applying for the TNUSRB recruitment 2020. The vacancies on offer are for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman. Here is the complete list of vacancies.

Gr II Police Constable (Armed Service) – 3784 posts

Gr II Police Constable (Special Force) – 6545

Grade II Jail Warden – 119

Fireman – 458

The total number of posts that are to be filled in the December exam is 10,906. To be eligible for the various police constable, warden, fireman posts, a candidate was required to have a passed certificate from their class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognised university or board. The candidate should also have the Tamil language as one of the subjects in their 10th standard.

