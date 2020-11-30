Who Was The Killer In 'The Undoing'? Season Finale Exposes The Killer Of Elena Alves

The Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant starrer HBO miniseries The Undoing has been making headlines ever since it was released on October 25. The high profile series is helmed by Susanne Bier and is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The miniseries has six scandalous and tantalising episodes that will keep its audiences gawking at the screen, while they are on the edge of their seats. Read on to find out, “Who was the killer in The Undoing finale?"

Who was the killer in The Undoing finale?

Who killed Elena Alves, is possibly the greatest mystery running the HBO show The Undoing. The Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant starrer recently aired its finale episode and shocked its audiences to their very core. In The Undoing, Nicole’s character Grace Fraser is a woman who finds out some disturbing secrets that his husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) has been keeping from her.

In the show's finale episode, Grace discovers that Jonathan has been lying to her in more ways than one. From the series' first episode, Jonathan was suspected of being a murderer. However, the season finale unveiled the fact that Jonathan is indeed Elena’s killer. Elena Alves in the season finale is a young mom of two. She is also an artist who comes into Grace's circle while planning a fundraiser for the prestigious school their sons attend. Elena and Jonathan soon develop an extra-marital affair and when Elena comes too close to Jonathan’s family, he carefully extricates her out of his way.

One of Jonathan’s confrontation with Elena turns physical, in which, he beat her to death. When it became clear that he wasn't going to win the court case, thanks to Grace's testimony, Jonathan kidnapped his own son, Henry (Noah Jupe), and nearly committed suicide before Grace showed up and stopped him. The series ended with Jonathan in handcuffs.

The Undoing Episode list for season 1

Episode 1: The Undoing (October 25, 2020)

Episode 2: The Missing (November 1, 2020)

Episode 3: Do No Harm (November 8, 2020)

Episode 4: See No Evil (November 15, 2020)

Episode 5: Trial by Fury (November 22, 2020)

Episode 6: The Bloody Truth (November 29, 2020)

Twitter reacts to The Undoing season finale

Noma Dumezweni’s incredible performance almost made me consider that I could be the killer. #TheUndoing — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 30, 2020

#TheUndoing just undid me.



Good night, y’all.



I gotta go throw away anything in my house that looks like a hammer. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 30, 2020

Omg. It was right there under our noses the whole time. He was such a good liar! Amazing series and yet another David E. Kelley masterpiece. #TheUndoing — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 30, 2020

Me after watching the finale: 🤡 HOW DID THEY- #TheUndoing — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 30, 2020

Not sure how I feel about that finale #TheUndoing — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) November 30, 2020

