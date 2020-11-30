Where Is 'Heartland Docs' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Nature Documentary Was Shot

Heartland Docs, DVM, is a show based on a couple of Ben and Erin Schroeder. They are both veterinarians by profession. They try and save and help as many animals they can in the rural area of Hartington. The show is available for streaming on National Geographic. If one wants to know where is Heartland Docs filmed, this article provides all the details of the same.

Also read | Where Was 'If I Only Had Christmas' Filmed? Know Where This Hallmark Film Was Shot

Also read | Johnny Depp Refused Permission To Appeal Against Libel Ruling By UK Judge

Here are details of the filming of Heartland Docs

Where is Heartland Docs filmed?

According to a report by Nat Geo TV Pressroom, Heartland Docs is filmed in the rural area of Hartington in Nebraska. This is located in the United States.

Harington, Nebraska, USA

All the episodes of Heartland Docs are filmed at in Harington, Nebraska. This is a very small town. According to a report by Mapquest, jits population was 1554 when counted at the 2010 census. Many movies like The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Dumb and Dumber, Dances with Wolves and To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything.

Where did Heartland Docs go to vet school?

According to Cedarcountyvet.com, Dr Ben and Erin Schroeder went to Kansas State University.

Heartland Docs has two seasons so far. Nat Geo has renewed the show for its third season as well. In each of the episodes, the doctor couple tries and help one animal each. In the latest episode that aired on July 2020, they helped some ducks.

The official synopsis of the show reads as the Schroeders family who took over the business of saving animals from Ben’s father have their hands full since the flood that devastated their town in March 2019. The couple is dedicated to helping the farmers in every way they can. They are compassionate towards each and every animal. They help heal animals of different species and various sizes as well. They also own the Cedar County Veterinary Services. When they are not helping animals, they are helping the community get back on their feet by building three office buildings, a farmhouse and a hotel. They also lend a hand in other restoration projects.

The show casts Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder and also their sons Charlie and Chase. The teenaged sons help their parents take care of the rescued animals. The series also shows what the family does in their free time and how do their day to day activities go.

Also read | Where Was 'Field Of Dreams' Filmed: Read To Know Where This 1989 Sports Drama Was Shot

Also read | 'European Vacation' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 1985 Comedy Film

Image courtesy- @docsbenanderin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.