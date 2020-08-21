TS ECET 2020 Date: Telangana ECET Exam To Be Conducted On August 31, Read More

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) will soon be conducting its common entrance exam. The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2020) will be held on August 31, 2020. Out of all the seven common entrance tests generally conducted in Telangana, the TS ECET 2020 will be the first one. Read on to know more TS ECET updates.

TS ECET 2020 Updates

Candidates who have applied for the TS ECET 2020 Exam, can head to TS ECET 2020, official website tsche.ac.in. However, all the candidates must note that August 31 is the tentative date for TS ECET exam. As a result of unpredictable situations being created due to the lockdown, the university took the decision to fix a tentative date for the entrance exam. For confirmation of more details about the TS ECET 2020 exam, candidates are advised to visit the web page frequently.

Source: ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2020: When will the TS ECET hall ticket be released?

The TSCHE has informed on its official website that, the tentative admit cards or hall tickets will be released on August 25 on ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their name, roll number and other details on the website once the TS ECET hall ticket is released. According to a press release, JNTU will be conducting the exam in online mode.

The TS ECET 2020 will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions. The entrance exam will be conducted at 56 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The press release also stated that the exams would be conducted while maintaining all the guidelines issued by MHA regarding COVID-19 pandemic. The notice also read that TS ECET 2020 training and awareness session will be held in online mode for candidates from Telangana's rural areas.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad was formed in 1965 as the Nagarjuna Sagar Engineering College. In 1972, the institution was turned into a university, with the help of The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Act, 1972. The public university is located in Hyderabad, Telangana and is considered as one of India’s leading educational institutions for engineering aspirants.