UPPSC Block Education Officer Answer Key 2020 Out! Answer Key Link Is Active Till Aug. 24

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Examination for various Civil Services designations in Uttar Pradesh. The UPPSC BEO Exam is conducted to recruit for 309 vacancies for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO). The exam is conducted in three phases: namely Prelims, Mains and Interview. The pre-exam was conducted on August 16th recently. Candidates qualifying this round would appear in the Mains which is scheduled on September 13th.
UPPSC board has released answer key for the preliminary exam now. Candidates can check answers and submit their objections, if any, by post. The website has given a format for students who need to address their objections about any specific answer. The answer link could be seen till August 24th however the objections can be submitted till 5 pm on August 25.
ALSO READ| UPSC CAPF 2020 Registration Begins For Post In Central Armed Police Forces; See Last Date
Image courtesy: UPPSC main website
Image courtesy: UPPSC main website
ALSO READ| UPSC 2020 Mains Dates & UPSC Exam 2021 Calendar Out; Check NDA, Civil Services Exam Dates
ALSO READ| UPPSC Exam Date Revised For ACF, RFO Posts: UPPSC PCS (Pre)-2020 Postponed To October
More than 5 lakh students have applied for the BEO prelims exams this year. The UPPSC BEO Exam 2020 was conducted in 18 districts including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura. The Pre Exam included at least 120 questions on general Studies and the duration would be three hours. The candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent marks in a bid to qualify the prelims and then appear for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020.
ALSO READ| BPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Registration For 84 BPSC Lecturer Vacancy To Start On Aug 19
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock