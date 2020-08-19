UPPSC Block Education Officer Answer Key 2020 Out! Answer Key Link Is Active Till Aug. 24

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Examination for various Civil Services designations in Uttar Pradesh. The UPPSC BEO Exam is conducted to recruit for 309 vacancies for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO). The exam is conducted in three phases: namely Prelims, Mains and Interview. The pre-exam was conducted on August 16th recently. Candidates qualifying this round would appear in the Mains which is scheduled on September 13th.

UPPSC board has released answer key for the preliminary exam now. Candidates can check answers and submit their objections, if any, by post. The website has given a format for students who need to address their objections about any specific answer. The answer link could be seen till August 24th however the objections can be submitted till 5 pm on August 25.

UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the left panel of the website, click on ‘Click here to view Answer Key’

Click on the BEO answer key link according to your question series.

Download the PDF

Here is the direct link to UPPSC BEO Answer Key all series.

Series A - here

Series B - here

Series C - here

Series D - here

The official website for UPPSC exams can be accessed from the link here.

UPPSC upcoming exam for 2020

Computer Assistant Exam-2019 which was scheduled for April 5 will now take place to August 23.

RO/ARO (Pre)-2016 has been rescheduled from May 3 to September 13.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2019 has been postponed to September 19.

Combined State Engineering Services Exam (Mains)-2019 has been postponed from June 7 to November 1.

Assistant Manager (non-technical) Screening Exam-2016 that is conducted for the recruitment into the UP Industries department would now be held from November 22.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Mains Recruitment Exam-2019 will be held on December 6

PO/APO (Main) Exam-2016 will be held on December 22.

PCS (Main)-2020 is now scheduled for January 22, 2021.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2020 is scheduled for October 11, 2020.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains-2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

More than 5 lakh students have applied for the BEO prelims exams this year. The UPPSC BEO Exam 2020 was conducted in 18 districts including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura. The Pre Exam included at least 120 questions on general Studies and the duration would be three hours. The candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent marks in a bid to qualify the prelims and then appear for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020.

