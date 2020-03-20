TS SSC Exam Postponed Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak?

Various states in India have postponed their state examinations due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. But the state of Telangana had announced it yesterday i.e March 19, 2020, that they would be going ahead with the scheduled dates of examinations. This had brought upon a lot of backlash, as both students and parents were concerned about the health care which looms over the lives of several people. Now, the High Court has given out an order for Telangana state to postpone their SSC examinations due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Telangana SSC exams postponed

Public meetings, rallies, seminars, festivals, exhibitions, cultural events will not be permitted and all the zoo parks, amusement parks, museums, movie theatres, bars, pubs, sports stadia, swimming pools and gyms will remain closed till March 28: CM KCR #CoronaVirusUpdate — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 19, 2020

Class X (SSC) exams will be held as per schedule. As announced earlier, all the educational institutions, including coaching centres and summer camps will remain shut till March 31. Malls, Supermarkets and other shops will be open: Hon’ble CM #CoronaVirusUpdate — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 19, 2020

The official Twitter account of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office had tweeted it just yesterday that the SSC exams will be going forward as scheduled, thus reportedly bringing upon a state of panic and paranoia for students and their parents. The exam was also scheduled to go on till April 6, 2020, with over 5 lakh students registered to take the SSC exams. Though the exams have been postponed now, tomorrow's examination i.e March 21, 2020, will go as per schedule. But with the court's order, the exam will be postponed from Monday, March 23, 2020.

This is bizarre. Why are malls open, why are exams continuing , why are restaurants not being shut down. Graph is steadily rising in Telangana. — Amrita Rout (@amrita_rout) March 19, 2020

