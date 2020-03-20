The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

TS SSC Exam Postponed Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak?

Education

TS SSC exam postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Students would have to attend the scheduled paper of March 21, 2020, and remaining exams later.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
ts ssc exam postponed

Various states in India have postponed their state examinations due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. But the state of Telangana had announced it yesterday i.e March 19, 2020, that they would be going ahead with the scheduled dates of examinations. This had brought upon a lot of backlash, as both students and parents were concerned about the health care which looms over the lives of several people. Now, the High Court has given out an order for Telangana state to postpone their SSC examinations due to the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Also read: Tata Motors JLR suspends production in UK amid coronavirus pandemic 

Telangana SSC exams postponed

Also read: Germany: Bavaria orders lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Also read: Lakers coronavirus: Danny Green reveals going through ‘Uncomfortable’ coronavirus test

The official Twitter account of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office had tweeted it just yesterday that the SSC exams will be going forward as scheduled, thus reportedly bringing upon a state of panic and paranoia for students and their parents. The exam was also scheduled to go on till April 6, 2020, with over 5 lakh students registered to take the SSC exams. Though the exams have been postponed now, tomorrow's examination i.e March 21, 2020, will go as per schedule. But with the court's order, the exam will be postponed from Monday, March 23, 2020. 

Also read: KL Rahul keeps him busy in coronavirus self-isolation with gadgets and juggling: Watch

Also read: Coronavirus: RBI to inject Rs 30,000 cr liquidity into market next week

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE