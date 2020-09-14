UCEED 2021: Registrations Start For Design Courses At IITs, Exam To Be Held On January 17

The UCEED 2021 registration application process has started on the official website of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED). The examination is conducted by IIT Bombay for the Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the UCEED 2021 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in. For all the people who are wondering about the UCEED 2021 registration and other details, here is everything you need to know about it.

UCEED 2021

To get admission in Bachelors in Design (BDes) courses across IITs including IIT-Bombay, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Hyderabad and IIIITDM Jabalpur, candidates will have to appear in the UCEED exam. Those students who have cleared their class 12th exam or equivalent are eligible for the UCEED 2021. Those candidates who will be appearing in the class 12 exam in 2021 are also eligible for the UCEED 2021. The UCEED 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021. The UCEED exam is open for not just Indian nationals, but also to foreign candidates too. Here is a look at the important dates of UCEED 2021.

Important dates of UCEED exam

UCEED 2021 Registration starting date – September 9, 2020 (1 PM)

Last date of UCEED 2021 registration – October 10, 2020 (11.55 PM)

Last date of UCEED 2021 registration (with late fee) – October 17, 2020 (11.55 PM)

UCEED 2021 exam date – Sunday, January 17, 2021 (9 AM to 12 PM)

UCEED exam admit card download date – January 1, 2021

The last date for rectification of discrepancies in the UCEED exam admit card - January 07, 2021, 5 PM.

See all the details about UCEED 2021 in the official information brochure by clicking HERE

UCEED 2021 will be held in the following 24 cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulum, Panaji, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Visakhapatnam. Candidates should opt for 3 cities of their choice at the time of registration. Once the registration is complete, the city of preference cannot be changed. For all other details regarding the UCEED exam, its fee and eligibility details, candidates should check the information brochure with the direct link mentioned above.

UCEED exam

UCEED is a test centre-based examination and has two parts. Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains a question which is related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time. The total time for the examination (that includes both Part-A and Part-B) is 3 hours duration.

