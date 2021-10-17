Last Updated:

UCEED Registration 2022 Deadline Extended By IIT Bombay; Here's How To Apply

UCEED Registration 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the deadline for candidates to apply for UCEED 2022. Check full details.

UCEED

UCEED Registration 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the deadline for candidates to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCED) 2022. After the revised dates, candidates can now apply till October 24 by visiting the official website at - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline to apply for UCEED Registration 2022 was Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Notably, candidates who apply after October 24, will have to pay a late fee. The last date to apply for a late fine is October 29, 2021. The UCEED is slated to be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. UCEED is conducted for students to take admission into various colleges like Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Jabalpur, among others. Candidates who want to apply following the below-given steps and direct link given here - Apply for UCEED registration 2022.

UCEED Registration: Important dates

  • Events
  • Dates
  • Previous date for UCEED registration 
  • October 18, 2021
  • UCEED application form last date without late fee

 
  • October 21, 2021
  • UCEED application form last date with late fee
  • October 29, 2021
  • UCEED 2022 exam

 
  • January 23, 2021

UCEED registration 2022: Here's how to apply for UCEED 2022 

  • STEP 1: Open the official website to apply for UCEED registration 2022.
  • STEP 2: Now, register for UCEED 2022 by entering the required information.
  • STEP 3: Now, log in to fill the application form using the credentials received on the registered email address.
  • STEP 4: Provide personal, communication, and qualification details in the UCEED application form 2022.
  • STEP 5: Select the UCEED test center, upload the documents.
  • STEP 6: To complete the registration process, pay the application fees.

