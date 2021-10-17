UCEED Registration 2022 Deadline Extended By IIT Bombay; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UCEED Registration 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the deadline for candidates to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCED) 2022. After the revised dates, candidates can now apply till October 24 by visiting the official website at - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline to apply for UCEED Registration 2022 was Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Notably, candidates who apply after October 24, will have to pay a late fee. The last date to apply for a late fine is October 29, 2021. The UCEED is slated to be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. UCEED is conducted for students to take admission into various colleges like Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Jabalpur, among others. Candidates who want to apply following the below-given steps and direct link given here - Apply for UCEED registration 2022.
