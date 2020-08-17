UGC Exams: Himachal Pradesh High Court Stays Final Year Exams Until SC's Order

According to a leading news agency, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has put on a stay order on the University Grants Commission’s UGC exams until the orders by the Supreme Court of India are declared in the matter. The next hearing about the UGC exams by the Supreme Court of India is tomorrow on August 18, 2020. The Supreme Court hearing tomorrow is about the petition filed by various parents and students against the conduct of UGC exams of final year students. This petition is for the final year exams 2020 across India. Taking this into consideration, Himachal Pradesh high court put a stay order on the UGC exams until the Supreme Court’s orders. Here is everything you need to know about the UGC exams news about the final year exams 2020.

Himachal Pradesh puts a stay order on UGC exams

The latest stay order by Himachal Pradesh High Court comes as a major relief to all the final year students of the state. As per a news report, more than 36,000 students are expected to appear in their final year exams 2020. The parents and students were in a state of panic because of the conduct of exams in Himachal Pradesh. Ever since the examinations were announced, various student unions have been holding protests against the UGC decision. All eyes are now on tomorrow’s hearing by Supreme Court on the UGC exams.

UGC's stand on final year exams 2020

UGC had earlier made it mandatory that the final year exams 2020 should be conducted by September 30 all over India. The Supreme Court will tomorrow conduct the hearing against these UGC guidelines mandating to conduct the final term exams by the end of September. UGC had recently told Supreme Court that the final year exams are a crucial step in a student’s academic journey. UGC is also of the opinion that the final year students cannot be granted degrees without the exams being conducted as it is a severe violation of the principals set by the state. Prior to this, the UGC had also questioned the decisions of Maharashtra and Delhi governments. Both the governments had cancelled the final year exams 2020 of state universities because of the rising cases in COVID-19 pandemic. UGC had mentioned that it was against the rules.