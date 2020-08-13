UGC Opposes Maharashtra & Delhi Cancelling Final Year Exams: 'Higher Education Affected'

Opposing Maharashtra and Delhi government's orders cancelling final year exams, the University Grants Commission (UGC), filed its reply in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Maintaining that the state governments' decision will impact 'standards of higher education', UGC contended against the commencement of the next academic session, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The matter's next hearing is slated for August 14.

UGC: 'Higher education will be affected'

The University Grant Commission tells the Supreme Court that the decision of Delhi & Maharashtra government to cancel the final term examination will "directly impact the standards of higher education in the country". pic.twitter.com/WupDo3tzQQ — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Delhi & Maharashtra govt oppose UGC order

On August 7, the Maharashtra government had informed the Supreme Court that has decided o not conduct examinations in the state amid COVID-19. The decision was taken after a majority of University Vice-Chancellors from across the state voted against conducting exams. Maharashtra is still the worst-hit state by COVID-19, with new hotspots like Pune, Thane, Palghar emerging as Mumbai flattens the curve.

Similarly, the Delhi government also informed the Supreme Court that Delhi State Universities exams have been cancelled. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi had directed "all Delhi State Universities to cancel all written online and offline semester examinations including final year exams." Opposing these decisions, UGC questioned the state governments saying that the states could not supersede the rules of the UGC. Moreover, UGC maintained that states could not act unilaterally adding that their degrees may not be recognized if they did so.

Exams to be conducted by the end of September

On July 6, UGC issued the Revised Guidelines on Examination and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic', directing all universities/ institutions in the country are obligated to conduct terminal semester/final year examination by the end of September 2020. The UGC justified the revised guidelines issued on July 6 and said that it adequately takes into account the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic because it provides sufficient time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year/terminal semester examinations after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to COVID-19. Currently, the Centre has shut all universities till August 31.

This decision by UGC has been challenged by Maharashtra, Delhi govt, Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena and several other student bodies. India currently has 23,96,638 COVID cases f which 6,53,622 cases are active while 16,95,982 people have recovered. 47,033 people have died till date.