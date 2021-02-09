UGC Guidelines For University, College & Hostel Reopening Released, Check Key Points Here

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the guidelines and Standard of Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening universities, colleges, and hostels. The educational institutions have been closed since March 2019 since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. While some universities have resumed their physical classes, other state universities are still planning to reopen. Universities, staff, and students must adhere to the UGC guidelines to ensure everyone is safe inside the campus.

UGC college reopening guidelines have been uploaded on the official website- ugc.ac.in. The 17-page PDF file can be downloaded from the website. Everyone should cover their face with masks, sanitize their hands frequently, maintain social distancing and avoid crowding inside the campus.

UGC Guidelines for reopening University, College and Hostel: Important points

Before reopening of any campus, the Central or the concerned State Government must have declared the area safe for reopening of educational institutions.

The universities and colleges shall be allowed to open only if they are outside the containment zones. Further, students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the colleges. Students and staff shall also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.

The faculty, staff and students of the university and college should be encouraged to download ‘Aarogya Setu App

Thereafter, students of all research programmes and post-graduate students in science & technology programmes may join as the number of such students is comparatively less and norms of physical distancing and preventive measures can be easily enforced

Final year students may also be allowed to join for academic and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution.

Some students may opt not to attend classes and prefer to study online while staying at home. Institutions may provide online study material and access to e-resources to such students for teaching-learning

Regular visits of a counsellor may be arranged so that students can talk with the counsellor about their anxiety, stress or fear.

The institutions must ensure appropriate sanitization and disinfection process and procedures.

UGC Guidelines: Six-Day schedule, 50% classroom strength to be maintained

Six-day schedule may be followed so that classes can be conducted in phases and the seating arrangement be made keeping in view the requirements of physical distancing

Universities and colleges may consider reducing the class size and break them in multiple sections to maintain physical distancing during the classes.

Depending on the availability of space in classrooms or learning sites, up to 50% of students may be allowed on a rotation basis to attend the classes

Adequate arrangements of thermal scanners, sanitisers, face masks should be made available at all entry and exit points, including the reception area.

For ensuring queue management, inside and outside the premises, specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet may be made and be adhered to.

Sitting places in classes, laboratories, computer labs, libraries etc. should be clearly marked, keeping in view the norms of physical distancing. At least one seat should be left vacant between two seats.

Wearing face cover/ mask is a must at all times and at all places inside the campus.

Hand washing stations with facilities of liquid soap should be created so that every student can wash her/ his hands frequently

Proper sanitization of buses, other transport and official vehicles of the institution should be done.

Spitting in the campus must be made a punishable offence.

Dustbins must be cleaned and covered properly

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 Degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be there.

Swimming Pool (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

UGC Guidelines for Reopening of Hostels