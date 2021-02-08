AMU Students Protest Against University For Not Resuming Offline Classes

Protest marches were staged at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) by students on Sunday, demanding the resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes. Agitated students stated that unlike other Central Universities, AMU has still not given any notification about restarting on-campus activities.

"In India except for educational institutes, everything else has been reopened. Neither government nor administration is giving us importance. We are the future of the nation and our education should be resumed," said a student speaking to ANI.



"Final year students need the library and other on-campus facilities to complete their syllabus. The hostels should also be opened for their accommodation," the student added.

However, the university administration said that they have not opened because they were following the Government's COVID-19 guidelines."We have been following the guidelines of the government of India and that is why we have not reported any case on campus yet. Students are demanding reopening of hostels and offline classes for final year students," said an administrative staff member of AMU. He added that the government has asked to allot one room per student in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMU students hold protest against French President Macron

In October, last year, AMU students had protested against French President Emmanuel Macron over his remarks on Islam and extremism amid recurring terror incidents and attacks in the European nation. Students had shouted slogans against Macron while holding banners and called for a boycott of French products. The protesters also burnt posters of the French President, despite an extremism attack taking place at a church in France's Nice where 3 people were killed, one of whom was beheaded. One of the student leaders said that the remarks of the French President regarding Islam cannot be tolerated. He said France-made products are being boycotted all over the world, causing a loss of billions of dollars to France in three days. The protestors said products made by French companies are also prevalent in India and appealed to the AMU fraternity to boycott French products.

(With ANI Inputs)