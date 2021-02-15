UP Abhyudaya Yojana:All You Need To Know About Free Coaching For Civil Services, JEE, NEET

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday officially inaugurated the UP Abhyudaya Yojana to provide free coaching classes to the meritious students who wish to prepare for competitive exams like UPSC, UPPSC, JEE, NEET, NDA, CDS etc. A total of 50,000 students have been shortlisted after clearing the selection examination. Free online classes under the Abhyudaya Scheme will commence on February 16.

UP Abhyudaya Yojana: All you need to know about the free coaching scheme of UP

While inaugurating the scheme, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I heartily welcome and congratulate all the officers, teachers and all the talented youngsters present for the Abhyudaya Scheme. Classes will start in the state from February 16, Basant Panchami, under the Abhyudaya scheme. Youngsters who have been selected by the short test will get an opportunity to attend the class at Divisional Headquarters."

The CM said that the plan of starting this scheme was thought of when he saw the difficulties faced by the students who were stuck in Kota, Rajasthan. "During the coronavirus related lockdown, I saw the agony of the students trapped in Kota. UP government had provided buses for stranded youth in Rajasthan. We thought that if we provide the facility of coaching in our state then it will get better results. I believe, good faculty can be provided anywhere for better education," CM Yogi said.

List of Competitive Exams to be covered under UP Abhyudaya Yojana

Examinations conducted by Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission/Subordinate Service Selection Commission/Other Recruitment Boards / Institutions, etc.

Examinations of JEE (Mains) and NEET conducted by NTA.

NDA, CDS, Other Military Services, Recruitment of Paramilitary / Central Police Force,

PO/S.S.C/B.Ed/T.E.T. And other competitive examinations etc.,

Main examinations and interviews of Union Public Service Commission/Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Who will be the faculty?

The teaching faculty will include experts in their fields including the IAS, IPS, IFS, PCS, and medical and IIT experts will teach the students. "There is a provision of free guidance and teaching by officers of IAS, IPS, Indian Forest Service, PCS cadre," the official website reads.

"UP Abhyudaya Yojana has been preferred by more than 50 lakh youth so far. A total of five lakh students are joining the online test. 50 thousand students have been selected in the first phase whose classes will begin on February 16," the CM said.

In the first phase, Abhyudaya Yojana will be started in 18 Commissionerate Headquarters. There will be weekly, monthly tests based on which screening will be done. "It is our endeavor that when the scheme starts, it will go on continuously," he added.

Online and Offline Classes

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the existing infrastructure will be utilized for the best possible results. Around 50-100 students can be allowed to attend the classes physically. "However, if we continue the classes in online virtual mode, we expect to benefit over one crore youth," he added.

