JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Admit Card Here

JEE Mains Admit Card 2021: The much-awaited JEE Main 2021 admit card has been released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are registered for the February cycle of the Joint Entrance Examination 2021 can download their admit card by logging in to the official website using their application number and password. The JEE Main 2021 Exam for the February cycle will be held from February 23 to 26.

Direct link to download JEE Mains 2021 admit card

NTA has activated three links to download the JEE Main admit card 2021. In case, one link is down due to heavy server, candidates can download their hall ticket from the other two alternative links. Candidates can download their JEE Mains Admit Card 2021 by following the steps mentioned here.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 most important scoring topics and preparation strategy: An expert guide

How to download JEE Mains admit card 2021

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2021- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the JEE Main admit card link server 1, 2 or 3

Key in your login credentials as required

Your JEE Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Earlier, the NTA official website had flashed that the JEE Main 2021 admit card will be released on February 14, 2021. However, the JEE Main 2021 information bulletin has mentioned that the admit card will be released in the second week of February. NTA has put an end to the speculations regarding the release date by finally releasing the JEE Mains admit card 2021. The JEE Mains exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Also Read| CBSE Board Exam for Class 12 clashes with JEE Main exams, find out the dates here

JEE Main 2021 Helpline Number

NTA has also released a helpline number for candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card. Such candidates can contact on 0120-6895200. They can also send an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern

JEE Mains Paper 1 for Bachelor's of Engineering and Bachelor's of Technology courses will be held in the computer-based test mode. The Paper 2A (B. Architecture)-- Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be held in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen & paper (offline) mode, which has to be attempted on an A4 drawing sheet. Paper 2B (B. Planning) comprises of two parts - Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III). The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

Click here for Latest Updates on Education and Recruitment