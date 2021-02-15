UP CM Yogi Launches Abhyudaya Scheme To Help Students In Competitive Exams Like JEE, NEET

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the 'Abhyudaya' Yojana, a free coaching scheme for students preparing for competitive exams like --IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE in the state. The purpose of this scheme is to provide assistance to those students who want to prepare for these exams but are unable to do due to their economical status.

During the inauguration, CM Yogi said, "The dreams of the talented youth of the state will now be given the right direction and speed… Inaugurating ‘Abhyudaya’ scheme and dialogue with the candidates registered in the scheme."

Abhyudaya Yojana

Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare for the examinations of competitions like IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE. Under the scheme, free coaching will be provided to all such students who want to prepare for these exams but are unable to do due to their financial status. UP Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana 2021 will be implemented under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Abhyudaya Coaching portal was launched on February 10. In just five days, more than 5 lakh students have registered on the portal.

After the inauguration, CM Yogi interacted with several students and congratulated them. He said that now children will not have travel all the way to Kota for preparations.CM Yogi said that it will not be just coaching but will be a guide to life for the youth of UP. He also interacted with the meritorious of the five mandals of the state. He said that this plan is to move forward on the path of 'Aatmanirbharta'.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate the saffron party's 'Vijaya Yathra' in Kerala along with several other cabinet ministers and top brass of the BJP heading the yatras throughout its duration.

