UP Board Result: Yogi Govt Announces Laptop, Rs 1 Lakh Cash For Meritorious Students

Meritorious students of class 10 and 12 of the Uttar Pradesh state education board will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash, the state government announced on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma along with the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials announced the state boards' result of class 10 and 12 on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Dinesh Sharma said, "On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses."

Praising the efforts of the UPMSP for conducting examinations in these difficult times, he said: "In these very difficult times, we conducted these examinations. More than two crore copies were checked in 21 days which is commendable work. The results are better for both class 10 and 12 this year as compared to the previous year."

आज दसवीं व बारहवीं बोर्ड के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित हुए। परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को बहुत -बहुत बधाई और जो किसी कारणवश सफलता से चूक गए है वो निराश न हों, निरंतर आगे बढ़ते रहें, आपकी मेहनत जरुर रंग लाएगी । मैं आप सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) June 27, 2020

Aditynath congratulates students

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath congratulated the students of Class 10 and Class 12 for successfully clearing the UP Board Exams 2020, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yogi Adityanath revealed that this year the pass percentage for Class 12th was 83.31 per cent and for Class 10th was 74.63 per cent. He also thanked the UPMSP Board for having successfully conducted the exam amid the COVID-19 scare.

"Despite COVID-19 outbreak, UPMSP conducted exams and declared results on time. I congratulate all the children who passed in Class 10 and 12 board exams. The result of high school has been 83.31 per cent and the intermediate result has been 74.63 per cent," Yogi Adityanath said.

The results for the state board exams conducted by the UPMSP were announced earlier in the day. Around 26 lakh candidates had appeared for UP Board 2020 exams that were held in February.

