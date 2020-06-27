UP Board Result: UP Board 12th Results 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 12th Result 2020 on June 27 at 12 pm on the UP Board official site at upresults.nic.in. The UP Board result has been formally announced online on the official site. The UP Board 12th Result 2020 declaration ceremony and press conference was held at Lucknow. Around 26 lakh candidates had appeared for UP Board 2020 exams that were held in February 2020.

UP results announced - How to check

The UPMSP recently declared the UP Board Class 12 result date. According to media reports, the UP board results declaration date was confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Once announced, students will be able to check their UP board 12th result on the official website. Here are simple steps to check UP board 12th result.

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Enter your admit card details and other information as mentioned

Click on the submit button and check your UP Board Result 2020

Take a printout or download a copy of UP Board 12th Result 2020 for further reference.

UP results announced - What is the next step

Once the UP board 2020 result is announced, students have to take a printout of the UP board result mark sheet for reference. If the student is not happy with the result, he/she can ask for re-checking process which is a provision made by the UP Board. If post-re-evaluation, there is a change in the final count of marks, the same would be updated in the original UP board result mark sheet. It must be noted that the UP board result copy printout is not the official document and students will have to procure the original UP Board 12th Result 2020 mark sheets that are issued by UPMSP from their respective schools.

About UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the Board of High School and Intermediate Education in Uttar Pradesh. The board conducts annual high school exam, releases results and regulates the working of class 10 and 12 students. The board is also responsible for curating the syllabus to the schools which are affiliated to it.

