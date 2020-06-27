UP Board Results: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Students As UPMSP Declares Results

Quick links:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Saturday congratulated the students of Class 10 and Class 12 for successfully clearing the UP Board Exams 2020, even amid the nationwide pandemic. Yogi Adityanath revealed that this year the pass percentage for Class 12th was 83.31 per cent and for Class 10th was 74.63 per cent. He also thanked the UPMSP Board for having successfully conducted the exam amid the COVID-19 scare.
"Despite COVID-19 outbreak, UPMSP conducted exams and declared results on time. I congratulate all the children who passed in Class 10 and 12 board exams. The result of high school has been 83.31 per cent and the intermediate result has been 74.63 per cent," Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI.
The results for the state board exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) were announced earlier in the day. Around 26 lakh candidates had appeared for UP Board 2020 exams that were held in February.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board results for class 10th and 12th on June 27 at 12 pm. The result can be accessed by the students on the UP Board official site at upresults.nic.in. Here are simple steps to check the UP board 10th result.
