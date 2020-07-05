UP Polytechnic Exam: UPJEE Admit Cards To Be Released On July 8, Exams From July 19

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has said that students will be able to download the admit card of UP Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE (P) -2020 on July 8. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, since most educational institutes have opted for either postponing or cancelling the examinations, the UPJEE will be conducted on July 19 and July 25. The aspirants for 2020-21 session for courses ranging from engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses can visit the official website for the admit card.

The examinations will be conducted in two groups from shifts for Group A and E. In all UP districts, Group A would sit for the exams on July 19 from 9:00am to 12:00pm while Group E will appear for UPJEE on the same day from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I will give the examination on July 25 from 9:00am to 12:00pm and Group K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 will take the exams in the second shift.

Read - Karnataka Refutes SSLC Exam Students Covid-positive Claims; Siddaramaiah Raises Questions

Read - Rajasthan Govt Cancels Undergraduate & Postgraduate Exams In Wake Of Coronavirus Crisis

How to download UPJEE Admit Card 2020?

Students can follow the following steps to download the Admit Card on July 8:

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page itself

Enter log in details on being directed to the new page

On selecting the submit option, aspirants’ admit card will be displayed

Check the details on the admit card and proceed to download the same

Save a hard copy in case the document is required in future

Moreover, this was the second time that the dates of UPJEE were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April but the dates were shifted to July 5 and July 6 but now they are set to happen on July 19 and July 20. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections in the country have spiked to 673,165 with at least 19,268 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

Read - DU Students Flag Technical Glitches, Incorrect Question Papers During Mock Online Exam

Read - COVID-19: No Written Exam For Final Year Semester In Visva Bharati University

Image Source: Representative/Pixabay