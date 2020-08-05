UPSC Board Releases UPSC CDS 2020 Exam Notification; See Steps To Apply For CDS II

After IBPS PO released their PO notification today, The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) board too released the notification for CDS II 2020 exam. Read on for more information on the further details on the CDS II exam that was uploaded today on the UPSC board's official website at upsc.gov.in. The recruitment is for 344 posts under the UPSC's CDS that is Combined Defence Services. The notification is for the CDS II 2020 exam.

ALSO READ| UPSC Result 2019: Pradeep Singh Tops Civil Services 2019 Exam; See UPSC 2019 Toppers List

UPSC CDS II 2020 exam notification; All you need to know

Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the CDS –II exam. The UPSC CDS II exam can be applied till August 25th that too till 6 pm IST.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 344 posts.

Candidates will receive the admit card online just three weeks prior to the exam.

If any candidate needs to withdraw their application then they may do so within September 1st to September 7th.

The 344 posts are to be filled at Officer’s Training Academy, Chennai (men) for 169 posts, Indian military Academy Dehradun (100 posts), Air force academy, Hyderabad – 32 posts, Indian naval academy, Ezhimala – 26 posts, Officers Training Academy, Chennai (women) for 17 posts.

ALSO READ| Jamia Girl Among Top 40 In UPSC Results In Fifth Attempt

UPSC CDS II 2020 notification

One can check the complete UPSC CDS II 2020 notification on the UPSC website at - upsc.gov.in

Check the What's news section on the homepage.

Image courtesy: UPSC website

As soon as you open the link you would get another webpage where you can access the CDS II exam details. Click on the same.

Image courtesy: UPSC website

The website will show the details regarding the CDS II as well as CMS application forms.

Click on the Part 1 registration and then complete the part 2 registration to successfully apply for the CDS II exam.

For a direct link, copy-paste this URL onto your browser - https://upsconline.nic.in/guideline.php?exam_code=CDSII&year=2020¬ice_no=10/2020-CDS-II¬ice_date=05-08-2020

ALSO READ| Strategized Learning Helped Software Engineer Get 6th Rank In Third UPSC Attempt

UPSC exam updates

UPSC had earlier invited applications for the CMS exam which refers to Combined Medical Services Exam. the last date to apply for the same is by August 18th. Candidates can apply for the same through pasting this URL on to their web browser - https://upsconline.nic.in/guideline.php?exam_code=CMS&year=2020¬ice_no=09/2020-CMS¬ice_date=29-07-2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website recently uploaded the results for the UPSC 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh has topped the exam while candidates named Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma ranked second and third respectively.

ALSO READ| UPSC Results: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As Toppers Tell 'sacrifice Stories'

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock