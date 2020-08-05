UPSC results: Netizens share hilarious memes as toppers tell 'sacrifice stories'

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Aug 4, announced the results for the UPSC 2019 exam. While Pradeep Singh topped the exam, candidates named Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma ranked second and third respectively. However, soon after the announcement, hashtags like #UPSC, #UPSC results started trending on social media.

Memes flood internet

While a lot of people who qualified shared their joy, there were many ‘unqualified’ candidates said that they have started preparing to get insulted or Zaleel in their next attempts. Yet there were many others who took a dig at the ‘now celebrity’ toppers who would ‘share their story of sacrifice and persistence’ on media outlets. Last but not least, were those, who talked about ‘ unwanted relatives’ flooding their houses in the aftermath of the announcement.

#UPSC result declared*

Me turning off the TV so that my parents do not watch the sacrifice story of Toppers on news channel pic.twitter.com/Wwo6KhWjR6 — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) August 4, 2020

*#UPSC results declared*



Meanwhile aspirants who couldn't clear this time like pic.twitter.com/OkgwfnQDEN — Heisenberg (@methmemer) August 4, 2020

#UPSC

After cracking UPSC exam toppers in every News channel : pic.twitter.com/2FHMU6vRgc — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) August 4, 2020

BIG BREAKING: KP Oli said on #UPSC toppers that : pic.twitter.com/xKKgAG9D1b — LAKSHYA (@Lak_shhhhh_ya) August 4, 2020

Check results on upsc.gov.in

The results can be checked from their official website at upsc.gov.in. The results that are uploaded on the UPSC website is considered as the provisional appointment list of UPSC 2019 candidates. The commission conducts the national exam yearly for selecting candidates into the prestigious government services including the Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

The UPSC board conducts the Civil Services exam, which is known to be one of the toughest exams in the country. It is carried out in 2 stages - Preliminary exam and then the mains exams. The merit list that has been uploaded on the website currently was assessed on the basis of the written exam as well as the personality tests of the candidates.

