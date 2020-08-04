UPSC Result 2019: Pradeep Singh Tops Civil Services 2019 Exam; See UPSC 2019 Toppers List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website recently uploaded the results for the UPSC 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh has topped the exam while candidates named Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma ranked second and third respectively. The USPSC website has listed out the ranks for 829 people in their list. Read on for details.

Pradeep Singh tops UPSC 2019 results

UPSC board has announced the results for the Civil Services exam of 2019 today. The results can be checked from their official website at upsc.gov.in. The results that are uploaded on the UPSC website is considered as the provisional appointment list of UPSC 2019 candidates.

The commission conducts the national exam yearly for selecting candidates into the prestigious government services including the Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services. The UPSC board conducts the Civil Services exam, which is known to be one of the toughest exams in the country. It is carried out in 2 stages - Preliminary exam and then the mains exams. The merit list that has been uploaded on the website currently was assessed on the basis of the written exam as well as the personality tests of the candidates.

UPSC result toppers for Civil Services 2019 exam

PRADEEP SINGH JATIN KISHORE PRATIBHA VERMA HIMANSHU JAIN JEYDEV C S VISHAKHA YADAV GANESH KUMAR BASKAR ABHISHEK SARAF RAVI JAIN SANJITA MOHAPATRA

Steps to check UPSC 2019 result

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Image courtesy: UPSC website

There would be yellow link stating “Final results of Civil Services Examination, 2019”

On clicking the same, you would be directed to a new screen.

A PDF will open. One can check their name by pressing Control and F on the keyboard and checking the list.

Image courtesy: UPSC website

Last year, the UPSC exam was topped by Kanishak Kataria in 2018 who topped the exam securing 55.3% marks. While Akshat Jain ranked second with 53.3% marks and Junaid Ahmad secured the third rank with 53.18% marks. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had recently resumed their Personality Tests (PT) of the remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019 (CSE-2019) from July 20, 2020, to July 30, 2020. After which the board announced the result for the 2019 exam today on August 4th.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock