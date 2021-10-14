UPSC CAPF Written Exam Result Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC CAPF result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Central Armed Police Force, CAPF exam. The result is available on the official website and candidates can download it by logging in at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CAPF exam was conducted on August 8, 2021.

Candidates who pass the UPSC CAPF written exam will be invited to the next round of final selection, where they will be hired as Assistant Commandants. In the final round of selection, candidates will have to face Physical Standards Tests/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, after which they will receive a call letter from the selection department. Check key details below.

UPSC CAPF Result 2021: Direct link

Candidates can download the result using the direct link given here - UPSC CAPF written exam result (CLICK HERE)

UPSC CAPF result 2021: How to Check the UPSC CAPF 2021 Result:

STEP 1: Candidates must go to the official website – upsc.gov.in – to check the UPSC CAPF results for 2021.

– to check the UPSC CAPF results for 2021. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CAPF written exam results released ".

". STEP 3: You can also view the UPSC CAPF result 2021 by clicking on the direct link provided here.

STEP 4: Now, a new page will automatically open in PDF format.

STEP 5: Scroll down to find your roll number.

UPSC CAPF: Recruitment | More details

If candidates face any problems in the last phase of selection or they don't receive a call letter from the Physical Standards Test/Physical Efficiency Test, they can immediately contact the department. According to the official notice, candidates can call the "HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Police on helpline number 011-24369482 or 011-24369483 and email ID comdtrect@itbp.gov.in. It is recommended to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

