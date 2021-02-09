UPSC IAS Civil Services 2021 Notification To Be Released Tomorrow, Prelims Exam On June 27

UPSC Civil Services 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the UPSC Civil Services 2021 notification for the recruitment of IAS, IPS, and other services tomorrow. According to the official annual calendar for the year 2021, the UPSC CSE notification 2021 will be released on February 10, 2021. Moreover, the Indian Forest Service prelims exam notification 2021 will also be released on February 10.

After the release of the notification, UPSC will begin the online application process for civil services and forest services preliminary exams 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to download the official notification and apply for the UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 and the Indian Forest Services prelims exams at upsc.gov.in. The last date of application is March 2, 2021. According to the calendar, the UPSC will conduct the preliminary exams for civil services and forest services on June 27, 2021. Click here for UPSC annual calendar 2021.

UPSC Civil Services Exams 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for the UPSC civil services exam. The age limit and details of education qualification will be mentioned in the official notification. A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and read the official notification (after it is released) before applying.

UPSC had conducted the civil services prelims exam 2020 on October 4 and the result was declared on October 23. Moreover, the commission has declared the final results of the UPSC civil services 2019 main exam on August 4. A total of 829 candidates qualified in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies. Later in January 2021, UPSC recommended 89 more candidates from its reserved list.

