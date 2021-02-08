'UPSC Lateral Entry Unconstitutional; Centre Will Recruit Own People'; Says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday opposed the Centre's decision to hold lateral recruitment for joint secretary and director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries.

Yadav said it is an unconstitutional move by the Government to recruit its selected people to the post of joint secretary and director through lateral means.

"There is an absolute possibility that the ruling party will select only those willing to promote its ideology, interests, and propaganda. People coming through this process will bring the government's autocracy to an unfair level," he added.

Stating that lakhs of youths work hard to clear the UPSC examination, Yadav accused the Centre of giving "back door entry" to its people inside the system. He also alleged that its a malicious attempt by the government to exclude people belonging to scheduled castes, tribes, and backward classes by reducing reservations.

The RJD leader said government officials appointed through UPSC examination remain devoted to the nation and responsible citizens, whereas those who join the system through lateral induction would be grateful to the government and the ruling party.

'UPSC lateral recruitment injustice to the youth'

According to Tejashwi Yadav, the Centre can take advantage of the experience of professionals working in the private sector through UIDAI or Aadhaar. "But disrupting the established process is an arrogant step in the wrong direction which is an injustice to the youth, and will limit the upliftment of the underprivileged," he added.

On February 5, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary level and Director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries of the Central government. The changes were made as per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) in India.

In a release, UPSC stated "talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation-building are being invited to join the government at the level of director on a contract basis" in 13 ministries.

(With inputs from agency)