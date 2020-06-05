UPSC EPFO Exam Date Postponed From October 2020, New Dates To Be Announced Later

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has now announced that the UPSC EPFO EO/AO examinations have been deferred. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on October 04, 2020, but have now been postponed. The exams have also been postponed indefinitely as no new dates for the same have been announced yet.

The information available on the official website of the commission states that 'Recruitment Tests for the posts of EO/AO in EPFO, scheduled for October 4, 2020, stands deferred till further notice'.

EPFO exams delayed

The Union Public Service Commission will be reportedly publishing a new date for the UPSC EPFO exams 2020 on the official website. But, looking at the delay from October, it is highly unlikely that the examinations will take place in 2020 and are expected to be pushed ahead to early 2021, but no official confirmation has been made about the same.

An official statement released by the commission on the delay of the examination stated that a new date of the examination will be published on the official website of the commission when an issue of the calendar for examinations and recruitments is made public for 2021. It is still unclear when the new calendar will be made public.

Today, i.e on June 6, 2020, UPSC's official website releases a revised annual calendar for 2020. The revised calendar has the date of December 12, 2020, reserved for UPSC RT examinations but it is unsure whether it is for the EPFO examination. Check out the revised annual calendar of UPSC below -

(Photo: UPSC | Website)

The notification sent out by UPSC today reads that the commission held a special meeting on June 05, 2020 to review the ongoing situation. As the opening of the lockdown and progressive relaxations are being announced by the central government and different states, the commission decided to publish the new examination calendar.

As per reports, the commission has also decided to start personality tests for the candidates of the Civil Service Examination of 2019 from July 20, 2020. Though no concrete details about personality tests resuming from July 2020 have been revealed yet, it is expected that the candidates will be informed individually and soon. Any further information will be available on the official website of UPSC.

