UPSC Syllabus: What Is CAPF Canteen? All Details You Need To Know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the postponement of the civil services preliminary exam. The exams were going to be held on May 31, 2020, but due to the lockdown, the new dates of the UPSC exam will come out on May 20, 2020. Take a look at some more details about the test.

ALSO READ | UPSC 2020 Latest Update: Are UPSC Prelims Postponed? Know Details

UPSC Syllabus

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam syllabus is divided into three categories that are preliminary, mains and interview. The first category that is the Preliminary exam consist of two papers which are general studies and civil series aptitude test (CSAT). The preliminary exam consists of two papers of objective type, each of 200 marks (400 marks in total) and two hours duration.

The second category which is the UPSC Mains Exam is of 1750 marks. Only after clearing the Preliminary exams, the candidate can appear for the main exam. The UPSC Mains Exam consists of 9 papers out of which two papers are of 300 marks which are qualifying papers. The students who emerge successful in passing the first two categorized exams can appear for the interview. The last exam which is UPSC Personality Test or Interview is of 275 marks where the candidates will be interviewed by a Board appointed by the UPSC.

ALSO READ | UPSC Prelims Exam 2020 Deferred Amid COVID-19, Commission To Review Situation On May 20

What is CAPF?

CAPF full form is Central Armed Police Forces. As a measure of welfare for the serving and retired CAPF personnel, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Central Police Canteen System. Recently, the home minister of India announced that the canteens of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like CRPF and BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1. The canteens will sell the indigenous products to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel.

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Has The UPSC Exam Been Cancelled By The Government Due To The COVID-19 Crisis?

Have asked all CAPFs to adopt innovative ways to contain the further spread of Corona virus among its ranks and ensure proper and timely health checks. Also instructed them to establish a dedicated hospital to treat the COVID-19 affected CAPF personnel. pic.twitter.com/uCO6vb4GJM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020

ALSO READ | UPSC: Fresh Dates For Exams After May 3; Staff & Officers Pledge To PM CARES Fund