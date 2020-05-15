UPSC Results 2020: Check Results Of Asst Legal Adviser, Company Prosecutor And More

Union Public Service Commission recently declared the results of various posts on its official website. The candidates can check their results on the official website for UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The results are out for posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB, Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications and Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020: SSLC And Plus Two Exams To Be Held From May 26, 2020

Also Read | KSRP Police Recruitment 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The UPSC notification for the results reads as “The commission had conducted a combined computer based recruitment test on 08.03.2020. on the basis of the combined computer based recruitment test, the commission has shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. “provisionally”. Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfil all the eligibility conditions shall be called for interview.

Also Read | OFSS Bihar Graduation Admission 2020: Details About The Online Graduation Admission Form

Also Read | Plus Two New Exam Time Table 2020 | Recent Updates About Kerala Plus Two Exam

UPSC Results 2020

How to check the UPSC 2020 results

To check the UPSC results 2020 for various posts, a candidate can follow these steps.

Visit the official website of UPSC 2020, upsc.gov.in

Go to the ‘written examinations’ section of the website.

Click on the Recruitment ‘Written Results (Recruitment Tests)’

Select the desired result from the list of various posts.

Tap on control and F (ctrl + F) and type your roll number to check the result.

The result will be then displayed on your screen.

Download the pdf and take a print out of the UPSC results 2020 for UPSC vacancy for future use.

A candidate can follow these steps on the official website to check the UPSC notification for UPSC results 2020 or the candidate can directly check the links displayed below.