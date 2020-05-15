UPSC Results 2020: Check Results Of Asst Legal Adviser, Company Prosecutor And More

Quick links:
Union Public Service Commission recently declared the results of various posts on its official website. The candidates can check their results on the official website for UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The results are out for posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB, Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications and Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.
Also Read | Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020: SSLC And Plus Two Exams To Be Held From May 26, 2020
Also Read | KSRP Police Recruitment 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know
The UPSC notification for the results reads as “The commission had conducted a combined computer based recruitment test on 08.03.2020. on the basis of the combined computer based recruitment test, the commission has shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. “provisionally”. Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfil all the eligibility conditions shall be called for interview.
Also Read | OFSS Bihar Graduation Admission 2020: Details About The Online Graduation Admission Form
Also Read | Plus Two New Exam Time Table 2020 | Recent Updates About Kerala Plus Two Exam