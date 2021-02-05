UPSC Exam: Centre Agrees To Provide Extra Attempt To Candidates Who Missed Last Attempt

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday agreed to provide an extra chance to those candidates who could not appear for their last attempt of civil services exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing the matter on Friday. . “One-time, restricted relaxation to be granted to prospective candidates”, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Bench. The bench will consider the matter further on Monday, February 8.

On January 29, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre why can't UPSC candidates who missed the last attempt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic be given another chance. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari had asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to notify it by February 1 on how many candidates would appear if one-time relaxation is given. The apex court of the country had asked the Centre to not issue any notification for the UPSC examination 2021 till February 1 and said that it was not asking to increase the age limit of candidates but the request is being made that a one-time concession is given to those who have exhausted all their attempts. Later on February 1, the matter was adjourned till February 5 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment saying the government needed some time to discuss.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams held in October



UPSC had conducted the civil services prelims exam on October 4, 2020. In December 2020, the SC had heard the plea filed by UPSC and civil service aspirants seeking an extra attempt in the exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020 but could not attend the exams in view of COVID-19. While representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted to the Supreme Court that the Center and the UPSC are actively considering the proposal to give one more opportunity to affected civil service aspirants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

