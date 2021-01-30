Why Can't UPSC Aspirants Who Missed Last Attempt Be Given Another Chance, SC Asks Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre why can't UPSC candidates who missed the last attempt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic be given another chance. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to notify it by February 1 on how many candidates would appear if one-time relaxation is given.

"It's just a one-time relaxation and if it has been done before then why not this time", the bench told Raju.

The apex court of the country asked the Centre to not issue any notification for the UPSC examination 2021 till February 1 and said that it was not asking to increase the age limit of candidates but the request is being made that one-time concession is given to those who have exhausted all their attempts.

READ | Proposal For Extra Attempt To UPSC Aspirants Under Active Consideration: Centre Tells SC

On January 25, the Centre had told the top court that allowing extra attempt in UPSC civil services exam to those who could not appear in their last chance in 2020 due to COVID-19 would create a "cascading effect", detrimental to the overall functioning and level playing field necessary for a public examination system. The Centre said, "It may be noted that providing an extra attempt could further have a cascading effect by creating a ground for a challenge on part of those candidates who have already appeared for the CS (Preliminary) Examination-2020.

READ | Chidambaram Slams Economic Survey 2021; Says 'Centre's Best Decision To Not Print It'

SC hears the plea of civil aspirants

In December, last year, the SC had heard the plea filed by UPSC aspirants civil service aspirants seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020 but could not attend the exams in view of COVID-19. While representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted to the Supreme Court that the Center and the UPSC are actively considering the proposal to give one more opportunity to affected civil service aspirants due to the COVID-19 pandemic."It is under active consideration of the Centre and UPSC. We are not taking an adversarial stand," Mehta said while adding that decision regarding the same will most like be taken in three or four weeks. However, the solicitor general stated that the rules might need an amendment for granting an extra chance.

READ | Anna Hazare Calls Off Proposed Hunger Strike After Centre Agrees To Examine His Demands

On September 30, 2020, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit. Thereafter the Department of Personnel and Training informed the Supreme Court on October 26 that the issue is under consideration of the authorities.

READ | 'Centre Extending J&K Template To Other Parts Of India': Mufti On Delhi Police's UAPA Case

(With PTI Inputs)