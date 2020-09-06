UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2020: Last-minute Instructions To Be Followed

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct National Defence Academy, Naval Academy, NDA and NA Exam 2020 on Sunday, September 6. The admit cards have been released by UPSC on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Aspirants are advised not to carry their mobile phones to the centres. Aspirants appearing for the exams are required to carry, at all times, the e-Admit Card printout along with original photo identity card, whose number would be mentioned on the e-Admit Card. Students are required to enter the exam premises at least 10 minutes before the commencement of the exams, after which the admissions will be closed. The e-Admit card has to be kept until the final results are out.

READ | ICAR AIEEA 2020: UG, PG, PhD Exams Postponed; Fresh Dates And Details Here

'No use of pencil or ink pen'

Aspirants are mandatorily required to use black ball pen only while filling answer sheets which will optical mark recognition (OMR) papers.

"Do not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection," UPSC has said.

Special provisions have been made by the commission this year in view of the pandemic. A common exam is being conducted due to the pandemic whereas two separate exams are conducted every year. In a bid to help students amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Central Railways is running more special trains from September 4 to 6 for aspirants appearing for NDA and NA exams.

“Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination,” a statement from railways read.

These special trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai, Bhusaval- Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur- Nagpur, Pune-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur.

READ | Karnataka To Examine 2012 Panel Report For Crackdown On Drug Menace

READ | NEET, JEE 2020: Supreme Court Declines To Hear Review Petition On Exam Postponement