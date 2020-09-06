ICAR AIEEA 2020: UG, PG, PhD Exams Postponed; Fresh Dates And Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), AIEEA Undergraduate exam and released a revised schedule for its undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. exams.

According to the fresh official notice by the testing agency the UG exam that was earlier scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8 will now be held on September 16, 17 and 22 respectively. Meanwhile, the PG and Ph.D. exams will now be held on September 23, 2020. The admit cards along with other details of the ICAR exam will be released 10 days before the exam, NTA informed. The students can now expect their ICAR UG 2020 admit card to be released on Monday, September 7.

"The dates for downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Centre of Examination, Date and Shift of the examination will be displayed 10 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://icar.nta.nic.in. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites for the latest updates", the official statement said.

“In view of DUET on the above-mentioned dates and Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 and NRTI (National Rail and Transport Institute) Test on 07.09.2020, the ICAR Examinations will be now held as per the following schedule,” the official notice of the NTA stated.

The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes, as per the details released by NTA. A total of 150 multi-choice questions would be asked and each question will carry 4 marks. This time, there will be negative marking for the exam which means for each incorrect answer, -1 mark will be deducted from the answer sheet. The medium of the exam is Hindi and English.

All India Entrance Examination for Admission ( AIEEA ) is conducted for admission to Bachelor's Degree programs in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. The exam is conducted in 178 cities across the country. For more related details related to the exams, the candidates are requested to visit the official site of NTA ICAR.

