Central Railway To Run Special Trains For Candidates Of NDA, NA Exams From Sept 4 To 6

In a bid to help students amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Central Railways on Friday announced that it will run more special trains for aspirants of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams on from September 4 to 6. As per the official statement, the special train would make two trips, except for the CSMT-Sawantwadi Road special train, of which four services will be operated, it said in a statement.

The ministry also urged passengers to adhere to the Centre’s norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination. These special trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai, Bhusaval- Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur- Nagpur, Pune-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur.

Special Trains for Candidates attending National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams. Click the link 👇https://t.co/QWAVPqnJMo — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 4, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the details about the UPSC NDA exam and Naval Academy exam. The UPSC notification which was released on June 16, 2020, said that the UPSC NDA exam and Naval academy exam will be held on September 6, 2020. The exam was earlier scheduled to happen on April 19, 2020, but it was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country.

On Wednesday, Indian Railways to run 5 pairs of special trains in Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the students appearing in JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations to the centre. This announcement comes two days after Railways permitted NEET and JEE candidates to avail special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Piyush Goyal hailed PM Modi's vision and further provided details of the trains.

Earlier, Mumbai's Western and Central Railways on Monday, announced that candidates will be allowed to use special train services to with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days to travel to their respective exam centres. Moreover, station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days, after checking their admit cards. Additionally, booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for convenience.

