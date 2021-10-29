UPSC Prelims Result 2021 Soon; Check UPSC Cut Off For Prelims Exam 2020 Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2021 today. Around seven lakh candidates take UPSC civil services prelims exam every year. Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for their UPSC prelims result 2021. The commission conducted the UPSC prelims 2021 exam on October 10, 2021.

Usually, UPSC releases the CSE prelims result within 19-20 days from the day of exam. Candidates can expect their UPSC results anytime soon. The result can be announced today, October 29 or by tomorrow, October 30. UPSC, however, has not confirmed the date and time for the result declaration. Candidates must visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in regularly for updates.

UPSC Prelims 2021 cut off

Meanwhile, candidates who are waiting for their results should take a look at the expected cut off marks for UPSC prelims 2021. As per experts who analysed the UPSC prelims 2021 question paper, the questions were moderately tougher compared to previous years' papers, and there were a few questions that left the candidates confused. Questions from the science and technology sections were linked to current affairs. Many questions were also based on the fundamentals, such as types of viruses, bacteria, and recombinant vector vaccines, among others. Experts have speculated that the UPSC prelims 2021 cut-off marks are supposed to be higher this year because the number of candidates who appeared in the prelims exam was marginally lower than the previous year. To get an idea, candidates can check category-wise cut off marks for UPSC prelims 2020 for paper-1 here.

UPSC CSE Prelims Cut off 2020

General -- 92.51

EWS -- 77.55

OBC -- 89.12

SC -- 74.84

ST -- 68.71

PwBD - 1 -- 70.06

PwBD - 2 -- 63.94

PwBD - 3 -- 40.82

PwBD - 5 -- 42.86

Click here to check UPSC Cut off 2020

Along with the IAS prelims result, UPSC will also release the UPSC Indian Forest Services prelims exam results soon. UPSC had conducted the IFS prelims 2021 exam on October 10. Its main exam will be held from 27th Feb to 8 March 2022. UPSC civil services mains 2021 will be conducted between January 7 and 16, 2022. Candidates who will clear the UPSC prelims exam 2021 will be able to appear for the main exam. UPSC civil services main exam comprises of two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for the complete syllabus.