Skilling And Schooling Must Go Together, Says Vice President Naidu In Karnataka

'Schooling and skilling must go together' asserted Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday at the inaugural of a Residential skilling centre, in Hubbali Karnataka.

"Schooling & skilling must go together. The New Education Policy must address both skilling and schooling. Government of India and all the States to ensure that school-children were imparted skills in all spheres." the Vice President said, while addressing the gathering after inaugurating Residential Skilling Centre of Deshpande Foundation in Hubbali.

He further added that industry and corporate sector should join hands with academic institutions to prepare youth to adapt to the requirements of the 21st century.

"Industry and the corporate sector should join hands with the universities and academic institutions for strengthening research and development and preparing youngsters to adapt to 21st-century requirements," said Naidu.

"Further we have to understand that skilling itself is not sufficient to unlock the inherent potential of our demographic dividend. There has to be a complete ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive," he added.

Naidu also emphasized the need of promoting entrepreneurship among the youngsters and said "We have to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth and programs."

Vice President interacts with students

The Vice President also interacted with the students from village schools after inaugurating the residential skilling centre of Deshpande Foundation, in Hubbali, Karnataka.

The Vice President interacting with the students from village schools after inaugurating the residential skilling center of Deshpande Foundation, in Hubbali, Karnataka today. #skill pic.twitter.com/JUMu6gGQaT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 2, 2020

Vice President inaugurates BRT in Hubbali

Apart from inaugurating Residential skilling centre, VP Naidu also flagged off the Hubbali-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, in Karnataka, on the same day. He urged the residents of Hubbali-Dharwad to make maximum use of Chigari BRT as it not only helps in reducing congestion but also curbing pollution and improves the air quality. In other words, it would help to improve the quality of life in these beautiful twin cities.

The Vice President flagging off the bus after inaugurating the Hubbali-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, in Karnataka, today. pic.twitter.com/z45xUijgli — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 2, 2020

During his visit to Road Hubbali, VP Naidu also spoke about the importance of road safety. He said "safety must also be one of our priority areas. In addition to constructing roads scientifically, we must also spread awareness about road safety, especially among youngsters in schools and colleges".

(With inputs from ANI)