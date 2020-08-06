VITEEE Result 2020: B.Tech Programme Merit List Released, Here's How To Check The Result

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on August 5 declared the VITEEE Result 2020 for its B.Tech programme. The students can check their result on VIT's official site. Along with the result, students can also check the rank list on the same page.

Candidates who qualified in the VITEEE 2020 examinations are eligible for admission to VIT campuses across the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's exams were cancelled. However, the officials had informed that the admission to VIT B.Tech programme will be given on the basis of Class 12 marks. Amid the pandemic, this year's counselling will also be done online.

The admission for this year's session would be conducted according to the candidate’s score in 10+2 or Pre University Examination in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.

To check the result, candidates are required to use their application number and password generated during the registration. Follow the steps below to check VITEEE 2020 Results:

How to check VITEEE 2020 Results

Visit official site - vit.ac.in

Click on VITEEE 2020 Result for B.Tech programme link

Enter login credentials

The result and rank will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hardcopy for future use

The shortlisted candidates are eligible for VIT counselling process. They are also eligible to register their choices of course, campus and category on the admission window of the official website. VIT officials informed that the seat allotment process will be based on a candidate’s rank.

