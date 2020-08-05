MAHA TET Exam 2020 Provisional Result Declared At Mahatet.in

On Wednesday, Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has declared the provisional result of the Maharashtra TET 2019 exam. The MAHATET 2019 exam was conducted on 19th January 2020 in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II.

The results are available on the official website i.e mahatet.in. Moreover, the council shared the direct link on which candidates can check the interim result. To check the result of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates need to enter their login details including the TET Registration ID and Password.

Candidates, who have grievances against the results regarding non-application of reservation category, can fill up the grievance form online by logging in on the link mentioned above. While filing the complaint, candidates need to upload required documents to prove their claims. The grievances can be filed till August 15, 2020. The final results will be announced after the review of these complaints.

