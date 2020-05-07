VKSU Admission 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Veer Kunwar Singh University has invited online applications for VKSU admission 2020. The invited applications are for all undergraduate or degree courses and the admission process is for the academic session of 2020-2023. The process for VKSU admission 2020 will be done online on the official website.

The VKSU online admission started on May 4, 2020, and the last date to fill VKSU online form is May 31, 2020. To apply for VKSU admission 2020 undergraduate or degree courses, a candidate needs to be an intermediate examination pass, +2 examination (11th and 12th), or equivalent examination.

The candidates who have passed the examination from the Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary education(CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply.

How to apply for VKSU admission 2020