VKSU Admission 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Veer Kunwar Singh University has invited online applications for VKSU admission 2020. The invited applications are for all undergraduate or degree courses and the admission process is for the academic session of 2020-2023. The process for VKSU admission 2020 will be done online on the official website.
The VKSU online admission started on May 4, 2020, and the last date to fill VKSU online form is May 31, 2020. To apply for VKSU admission 2020 undergraduate or degree courses, a candidate needs to be an intermediate examination pass, +2 examination (11th and 12th), or equivalent examination.
The candidates who have passed the examination from the Bihar School Examination Board, Central Board for Secondary education(CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply.
How to apply for VKSU admission 2020
- A candidate should go to the official website of VKSU, www.vksu.ac.in and click on UG Degree -I admission 2020 Link. After that, a portal of UG Degree Part-I Admission 2020-23 will open.
- After clicking UG Degree -I admission 2020 Link, the candidate should select the required Online application for UG admission and fill in the required details.
- Candidate has to enter their Roll No and Roll Code of Intermediate Exam 2020.
- After that, a candidate is required to fill in all the necessary personal details.
- A candidate is advised to check the details for any possible errors before submitting.
- To avail any benefits, the required documents have to be submitted at the time of admission. If any candidate fails to submit the documents the benefits will not be extended.
- The details of 10th and 12th or equivalent examinations are mandatory.
- A candidate should keep the photograph and signature’s scanned copy ready.
- Fill all the details carefully and check once before submitting the final VKSU online form.
- The registration details will be received on the registered mobile number and also on the email-id.
- After submitting the VKSU admission 2020 form with all the correct details, the page will be redirected to the payment gateway.
- Candidate should make the payment of ₹300 online. If the transaction fails then the candidate should try again after four hours.
- One can check the form in the View Application section after submitting it.
- Take the printout of the submitted form for future reference. There will be a Unique Registration Number on the printed or PDF of the final form. This URN will be used at the time of admission.