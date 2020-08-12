WBJEE 2020: Online WBJEE Counselling Registration 2020 Starts From Today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the online WBJEE counselling 2020 for WBJEE 2020 on the official website. The online process of WBJEE counselling 2020 has started from today, i.e. on August 12, 2020. Those candidates who have qualified in the WBJEE 2020 examination can now apply for the WBJEE counselling 2020 online at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE counselling registration 2020, application, uploading the documents, choice filling and counselling fees payment can now be done for the first round from today. The registration process in WBJEE counselling 2020 for WBJEE 2020 will be closing on August 25, 2020.

The first round of seat allotment result will be done on August 31, 2020. WBJEE admission 2020 based on the first allotment will be done from August 31, 2020, to September 6, 2020. The second and third allotment results will be declared on September 24 and October 19, respectively. WBJEE 2020’s result was declared on August 7, 2020. The WBJEE 2020 is conducted for admission into the undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in State-aided Universities/University Departments/Self-financing Universities/Government/ Self-financing Colleges/ Institutions in the State.

Documents required for WBJEE counselling 2020 of WBJEE 2020

All candidates are required to upload a birth certificate or 10th admit card for verification of date of birth.

All candidates should upload 10th and 12th mark sheet.

WB domiciled candidates should upload their domicile certificate

SC/ST/OBC candidates should upload their respective category certificate

PwD certificate for PwD candidates.

TFW candidates should upload their Income certificate.

How to apply for WBJEE counselling 2020 of WBJEE 2020

Go to the official website of The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage search for a link that reads “WBJEE e-counselling 2020” and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the link for online WBJEE counselling registration 2020

Enter your credentials to log in.

Fill in all the necessary details correctly and upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit after checking all the details once again to complete the registration of WBJEE counselling 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in to see all the important details regarding WBJEE counselling date and WBJEE 2020.