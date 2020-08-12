WBJEE 2020: Online WBJEE Counselling Registration 2020 Starts From Today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the online WBJEE counselling 2020 for WBJEE 2020 on the official website. The online process of WBJEE counselling 2020 has started from today, i.e. on August 12, 2020. Those candidates who have qualified in the WBJEE 2020 examination can now apply for the WBJEE counselling 2020 online at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE counselling registration 2020, application, uploading the documents, choice filling and counselling fees payment can now be done for the first round from today. The registration process in WBJEE counselling 2020 for WBJEE 2020 will be closing on August 25, 2020.
The first round of seat allotment result will be done on August 31, 2020. WBJEE admission 2020 based on the first allotment will be done from August 31, 2020, to September 6, 2020. The second and third allotment results will be declared on September 24 and October 19, respectively. WBJEE 2020’s result was declared on August 7, 2020. The WBJEE 2020 is conducted for admission into the undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in State-aided Universities/University Departments/Self-financing Universities/Government/ Self-financing Colleges/ Institutions in the State.
