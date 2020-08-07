WBJEE Result 2020 Declared: 71% Students Pass Exams; Boys Outshine Girls

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for West Bengal JEE exam and at least 71 per cent students have passed. Candidates can now check results at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBCMS/public/home.aspx. This year, at least 57,119 students had appeared for the WBJEE exam and 72, 298 scored more than the cut off marks. Furthermore, out of all ranking candidates, 55,154 are male and 17,144 are females, implying that boys outperformed girls.

According to media reports, 51 per cent of all students are from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) who cleared the exam. Overall pass percentages of CBSE, ISC, and other boards is 31 per cent, 3 per cent, and 5 per cent respectively.

The WBJEE Board had earlier revealed the list of provisional institutes for admitting students into the UG courses including Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture streams. The entire list consisting of government and private institutes can also be checked by candidates at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE result 2020 Topper list

Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has topped the WBJEE exam this year.

The second position is secured by Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan.

Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata ranked third at West Bengal JEE result this year.

How to check WBJEE result 2020?

Visit the official website of WBJEE that is WBJEEB by pasting this URL on your browser - https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBCMS/public/home.aspx.

Click on WBJEE section on the homepage, here you will get the results to link for 'WBJEE 2020'

Students must keep the admit cards handy when checking the results for WBJEE 2020

Enter all the credentials to understand WBJEE cut off and then click submit.

Check the WBJEE result for any discrepancies.

If you clear the cutoff marks or percentage, then you will be moved into the WBJEE 2020 counselling process.

