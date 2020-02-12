WBPSC Recruitment Exam For The Post Of A Welfare Officer Rescheduled

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) earlier released the Notification of 5 Vacancies for Welfare Officer Post in Correctional Homes of West Bengal Department. Recently, the WBPSC sent out a notice that the exam will be rescheduled and they will conduct the Preliminary Screening Test on March 21, 2020. The Admit Card for the exam will be available on the official site. It was also mentioned that the syllabus and the timetable are yet to follow.

WBPSC Welfare Officer Prelims Reschedule Exam Date 2020

Name of Board West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Post Name Welfare Officer Vacancy 5 Status Reschedule Exam Date Released Exam Date 21.03.2020

According to reports, candidates can check the detailed exam scheduled and the result for their various posts on the official website. One should also note that the dates that have been given are tentative and are being provided for general guidance of the candidates. It is also to facilitate their preparations for academics or examinations.

WBPSC Welfare Officer Age limit

According to the WBPSC notification, the maximum age requirement is 36 as of 01.01.2020. It was also reported that the reserved category candidates will get relaxation on their age.

Educational qualification

For a candidate to apply for the post of the WBPSC Welfare Officer one needs to have passed a degree course in any subject from a university. And after that, they will have to show a two-year experience in social work.

WBPSC Welfare Officer salary

As per reports, the selected candidate will get a remuneration of ₹ 9,000 – 40,500. And apart from that, they will also receive a grade pay which is of ₹ 4,400.

Image courtesy: Green Chameleon, Unsplash.com