UPPSC Admit Card 2020: Download Process, Date Of Exam And Other Details

Uttar Pradesh Service Commission (UPPSC) recently released the admit card for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination- 2018. The candidates who had applied for the UPPSC APO examination can download their UPPSC admit card on the official website.

The Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination-2018 Prelims Examination is scheduled on February 16, 2020, in various centers based in Lucknow and Prayagraj. Candidates willing to appear in the exam should note that they will have to carry two passport size photographs and I.D. proof in the examination hall.

To download the UPPSC Admit card 2020 for Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts, candidates have to fill their registration no, date of birth, gender and other details on the portal of UPPSC.

Download process for UPPSC admit card 2020

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the Notice Regarding Assistant Prosecution Officer(P) Exam- 2018.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials – Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Note: UPPSC Admit Card would be available on the website till the date of the exam that is February 16, 2020.

About Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the Civil services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh. The agency’s charter is granted by the Constitution of India. UP APO is an excellent opportunity for the law graduates in the most populous state Uttar Pradesh. The mention of the population is important here because the population and the number of litigation are directly proportional to one another.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock