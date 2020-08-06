WBSCVET Results 2020: WB HS Vocational Result 2020 Declared Today

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational education and Skill Development announced the WBSCVET results 2020 today. The WB vocational result 2020 was declared online on the official website of WB results, wbresults.nic.in. The WBSCVET results 2020 was announced at noon today, i.e. on August 6, 2020. The students who had appeared in the West Bengal HS vocational examination can visit the official website of WBSCVET results 2020 at wbresults.nic.in to access the result. Students who had appeared in the West Bengal HS vocational examination were eagerly waiting for their WBSCVET results 2020 for a long time. This announcement of WBSCVET results 2020 comes as a sigh of relief for all the students.
WBSCVET results 2020 were delayed this year due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. The WBSCVET results 2020 are usually declared around the month of May or June. Last year the WB HS result of West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational education and Skill Development were announced on May 30. As the WBSCVET results 2020 for higher secondary students is released today, a lot of students are wondering about how to check the WBSCVET results 2020. The WB HS result of vocational education can be checked on the official website of wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can follow these simple steps to check their WBSCVET results 2020. Here is a look at how to check WBSCVET results 2020.
