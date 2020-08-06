WBSCVET Results 2020: WB HS Vocational Result 2020 Declared Today

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational education and Skill Development announced the WBSCVET results 2020 today. The WB vocational result 2020 was declared online on the official website of WB results, wbresults.nic.in. The WBSCVET results 2020 was announced at noon today, i.e. on August 6, 2020. The students who had appeared in the West Bengal HS vocational examination can visit the official website of WBSCVET results 2020 at wbresults.nic.in to access the result. Students who had appeared in the West Bengal HS vocational examination were eagerly waiting for their WBSCVET results 2020 for a long time. This announcement of WBSCVET results 2020 comes as a sigh of relief for all the students.

WBSCVET results 2020 were delayed this year due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. The WBSCVET results 2020 are usually declared around the month of May or June. Last year the WB HS result of West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational education and Skill Development were announced on May 30. As the WBSCVET results 2020 for higher secondary students is released today, a lot of students are wondering about how to check the WBSCVET results 2020. The WB HS result of vocational education can be checked on the official website of wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can follow these simple steps to check their WBSCVET results 2020. Here is a look at how to check WBSCVET results 2020.

Also Read | WB HS result 2020: WBCHSE 12th result will be declared on July 17 at wbresults.nic.in

Also Read | WBCHSE HS result 2020: 90.13% students clear Class 12 exams, all-time high pass percentage

How to check WBSCVET results 2020?

Visit the official website for WBSCVET results 2020, wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, search for a link that reads as, “Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2020”

Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page.

The candidate needs to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card.

Cross-check the details with hall ticket or admit card and click on submit.

The WBSCVET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the WB HS result (Vocational) and take a printout of the same for future use.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS result 2020 Topper: Board to not announce merit list this year

Also Read | How to check WBCHSE HS result 2020 through SMS, Shiksha App, and alternate links?

Candidates can also check their WB vocational result 2020 directly by clicking HERE

The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to WBSCVET 2020 and WB HS result 2020.