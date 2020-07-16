WB HS Result 2020: WBCHSE 12th Result Will Be Declared On July 17 At Wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education would declare WBCHSE 12th result on July 17, 2020, Friday. Students can check the WB HS result 2020 on the board’s official website at www.wbresults.nic.in. According to reports, the West Bengal Board result would not involve the announcement of merit list this year. So, here are details about the WBCHSE 12th result that you must check out. Read on:

WBCHSE result 2020 to be out on Friday

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education would announce WBCHSE 12th result on July 17, 2020, Friday. It would appear on the official website at www.wbresults.nic.in. According to reports, around eight lakh students appeared for the board examination this year.

WBCHSE 12th result date and time

As per a report, a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education revealed the date and time for WB HS result 2020. The West Bengal Board result would come out on July 17, 2020, at 3:30 pm. The senior official reportedly added that the students could check their WB HS result 2020 on the website and through SMS at 4 pm. Apart from the official website, students can also opt for third party sites to check WB HS result 2020.

The class 12th West Bengal Board exams took place in March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the officials had to postpone some of the papers. Moreover, the rescheduled the same for July before the board had to cancel them.

As per a report, a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education also disclosed that the board would distribute WB HS result 2020 mark sheets on July 31, 2020, from 2 pm. He added that the admission process for college after WB HS result 2020 would take place online. Moreover, they would verify the scorecard once online classes begin.

How to check WBCHSE result 2020

Students can check WB HS result 2020 online. They would not receive a hard copy of WBCHSE 12th result. However, the board would send WB HS result 2020 through email or post. So, to check the same, students need to follow the instructions below.

Students need to visit the official website at www.wbresults.nic.in for WB HS result 2020

They need to log in using Roll Number and Registration Number as visible on their hall ticket

After entering the details for WB HS result 2020, they need to click on the Submit button.

The WB HS result 2020 will appear on the screen

Students can check WBCHSE result 2020 and download the same for future reference.

