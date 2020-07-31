NEP 2020: What Is The New Education Policy For College Students? Read Key Points

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to revamp all aspects of India's education system that was in place over three decades and bring it closer to the best global standards of education. The cabinet under the guidance of Prime minister Narendra Modi has now given a nod to this new education policy for the 21st century. The new education policy is applauded by many authorities and is regarded as a promising model of education reforms that have been brought in India. Read on to know more about this new education policy key points for higher education and colleges.

NEP 2020: New education policy for higher education?

For colleges, the NEP 2020 plans to conduct SAT-like college test. The tests would be conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency) and that too twice a year.

The four-year bachelor's course is to be preferred in various disciplines. Students who are mid-term dropouts would be given credit for their term they completed and an option to complete their degree after the break.

Colleges would no longer have an affiliation to the university. The deemed university status will also be ended. Over the next 15 years, the colleges would be given a graded autonomy to provide degrees.

There is a proposal to cap the fees that are charged by private institutions with respect to higher education.

Top-rated global universities in the world would be facilitated to come to India, as well as the top Indian institutes would be encouraged to go global.

There is a proposal for flexible curriculum, creative combos of subjects, integrated vocational education at UG level. Students would also be allowed multiple entries and exit points at the UG level.

The University grants commission would be replaced by the higher education commission of India.

After a master’s degree, there will be no MPhil degree prior to PhD. Students can directly apply for PhD after their masters.

Education policy 2020 PDF key points for college students

The PDF can be accessed at the MHRD website that is the ministry of Human Resource & Development website. here is the direct link for education policy PDF - https://www.mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/NEP_Final_English_0.pdf

NEP has proposed a new curricular with 5+3+3+4 structure. This includes -

Five years of the Foundational Stage: 3 years of pre-primary school and Grades 1, 2; Three years of the Preparatory (or Latter Primary) Stage: Grades 3, 4, 5; Three years of the Middle (or Upper Primary) Stage: Grades 6, 7, 8; Four years of the High (or Secondary) Stage: Grades 9, 10, 11, 12.

Global education access - An International Students Office at each institution hosting foreign students will be set up. High-performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries. Selected universities like those from among the top 100 universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.

National Research Foundation - A National Research Foundation will be established to grant competitive funding for outstanding research proposals across all disciplines.

Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog - The Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog or National Education Commission, headed by the Prime Minister of India. States may set up apex State-level bodies called the Rajya Shiksha Aayog or the State Education Commission.

When will the new education policy be implemented?

NEP will not be implemented immediately.

The government has set up a target of 2040 to implement the entire NEP policy.

The government would till then slowly implement the policy key points one by one, while garnering sufficient funds to maintain the NEP proposal.

NEP actually provides a broad area of directives and it is not compulsory to be followed. The reforms that are proposed can only come in place when they are collaboratively by the central government and the state government together.

To implement the success of this NEP education reform, the government will set up subject wise committees with members from relevant ministries at both central and state level to discuss the implementation plan for each area of the NEP policy.

After this planning for NEP is done, there would be a yearly joint review of the progress made in each aspect of the NEP policy.

