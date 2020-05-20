What Is National Test Abhyaas App? How To Download It?

The National Test Agency has launched a new mobile application for aspirants to prepare for JEE Mains entrance examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced nationwide lockdown. It led to an extension in the deadline for applying the test. JEE mains is conducted for students who are seeking admission to engineering colleges and institutes in the country. On the other hand, NEET is an undergraduate medical entrance examination. Read further ahead for more details:

What is National Test Abhyaas app?

National Testing Agency has launched National Abhyaas application for students. It allows NEET and JEE Main aspirates to prepare for their upcoming exams. Besides providing sample question papers and mock tests, NTA app uses Artificial Intelligence to provide various other features for a user-friendly interface. Moreover, aspirants do not require a continuous internet connection to avail some of the features of the NTA app.

Attention JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants! Curious to know about the ‘NATIONAL TEST ABHYAAS’ mobile application?

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and created awareness about the National Abhyaas application (NTA app). He revealed that one full-length question paper will be made available to the students for JEE Mains and NEET examinations. So, students can take the mock test of three hours as per their convenience and receive their scores, correct answers, and explanations immediately. Additionally, students can analyse the time they spent on different sections of the paper.

According to a report, the minister also revealed that the mobile application was created after NTA received innumerable requests from students. Reportedly, around 1.6 million students have registered for NEET and over 9,10,000 aspirants have registered for JEE Mains this year. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has reopened applications for JEE mains for students to apply between May 19, 2020, to May 24, 2020. This decision took place because many individuals could not fill them due to the coronavirus outbreak or had plans to study abroad. Candidates can apply for the same on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Test Abhyaas app download

Talking about the NTA app, it is available for android smartphone users. But the NTA will update the same for IOS devices as well. So, interested students can download the application from Google Play store without any cost. Furthermore, they can register themselves before using it. We have mentioned some of the additional features about the NTA app that you must know.

Features of NTA app

There is no specific period or duration for students to solve their mock tests. They can give the test anytime and receive scores on their device’s screens. After finishing one question paper, students will get correct answers with explanations. NTA app will also assist them in knowing their weakness and strengths and help them prepare accordingly.

