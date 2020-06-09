Schools In India Might Reopen After August 15 Following Strict Social Distancing; Read

The coronavirus situation has brought life to a standstill. With educational and economical activities halted, the country is looking at ways to bring back normalcy. Since June 8, major economic activities are given a green signal in areas out of containment zones. In a recent move, the Union Ministry for Human Resource and Development (HRD) is mapping out plans to re-open schools outside of containment zones. The HRD Minister declared that the pending results, assessments, marking and evaluations in all schools in the country will be done by August 15, 2020. The ministry plans to smoothly begin with schools shortly after the results are declared.

Also Read | Relatable Video Of Schoolboy Doing Final Preparation Before Exam Leaves Internet In Splits

When will schools reopen in India?

The country has opted for new moves in order to revive the economy, shortly after the Unlock-1. The Union Ministry for Human Resource and Development (HRD) aims at catching up on the lost time in schools. In the past three months, the education activities have been majorly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This comes shortly after speculation of educational institutions opening up in July did the rounds after the HRD Ministry announced dates for the final exams of all schools and educational institutions. After August 15, schools can re-open following guidelines set by the ministry.

Also Read | HRD Ministry Mulling Re-opening Of Schools & Colleges Post August 15; Details Here

Ramesh Pokhriyal on school reopening

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal revealed in a statement made to the press that all schools will be started in a phased manner. There will be strict guidelines applied to the zones following the coronavirus cases density in the area. The schools in Green Zones and Orange Zones will start first, announcements for Red zones are yet to be made. The schools will have to follow strict norms of social distancing, sanitization and hygiene. If required, classes must be conducted in two batches, morning and evening to reduce the strength of the school kids and increase the social distancing factor. Recently states such as Haryana, Bihar, and Delhi have vetted for re-opening of schools. The Haryana state education department has come out with guidelines to resume education for kids with the help of ‘demo-schools.’ The schools will follow all guidelines set by the HRD.

Also Read | India To Rebuild 56 Schools Destroyed In Nepal's 2015 Earthquake

School reopen news and other details

Recently the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, announced the date sheet for 10th and 12th board exams. The HRD Ministry has decided that the candidates who have moved to a different state or district due to the lockdown can opt to take the class 10 and 12 board exams there itself. The ministry took the decision in view of the long-distance journey that students would have to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would also have to undertake.

Also Read | COVID-19: HRD Ministry Begins Consultations On Reopening Schools, Safety Of Students