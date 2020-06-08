Relatable Video Of Schoolboy Doing Final Preparation Before Exam Leaves Internet In Splits

Exam preparations have always been associated with a feeling of anxiety and stress. However, a clip of a small boy hilariously trying to fill his brain with knowledge has left everybody in splits. The clip was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter along with a caption wherein he asked people if it was relatable.

The 15-second clip begins by showing a small school going boy indulged in last-minute preparations before exams. However, instead of trying to read or memorise something, he makes a cup from his hand to scoop out the knowledge. The little lad then goes on to put all his collected knowledge in his head. The clip shows him repeating his actions as he turns the page og his notebook.

Exam time ‘Final Round’ Preparation.

Can anyone relate to this? 😅😂 @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/SuGSBYrKzF — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 8, 2020

'We've all done it'

Since shared, the rib tricking clip has left internet used. It has been viewed 18 thousand times and recovers near 2 thousand likes. While most of the netizens have found it incredibly funny. many others have found it relatable.

Exam के कुछ समय पहले उत्तर घोल के पी जाना इसे ही कहते sir🙏🙏🤗🤗 — Teman Sinha (@TemanSinha3) June 8, 2020

Everyperson has done this in their childhood. 🤣😂😃 — Keshav Bhagel (@BhagelKeshav) June 8, 2020

Sir, My whole life runs like this. 😂 — ⒶⒶⓀⒶⓈⒽ🇮🇳 (@lndian_PoIitics) June 8, 2020

This is called " DIRECT BENEFIT TRANSFER"😂😂 — Ranjeet M (@ranjeet53074140) June 8, 2020

